HUNTINGTON — During its regular meeting Thursday, the Cabell Country Commission approved a revision in the budget for the county clerk and approved additional hires for the county’s emergency medical response teams.
County Clerk Scott Caserta spoke in front of the board to explain the desired revision for his office's budget, which would need approval by the county commission and state officials.
Caserta said the change would be moving money left over from a previous election and using it for office improvements, including new furniture and making offices and guest areas more private. The office would also purchase a device capable of storing and retrieving documents, as Caserta said the clerk's office needs more space for storage.
After the completion of 15 EMS hires over the past two months, Director of Cabell County EMS Gordon Merry said there would be no more vacancies in the department, a goal it has been reaching for since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Gordon said the vacancies are a nationwide issue for EMS departments and that Cabell County EMS is often stretching its resources to provide help to Wayne and Lincoln counties.
Merry said the new hires are primarily due to a state program that helps pay for individuals to undergo the required training programs needed to be an EMS worker. The program also allows individuals going through training to work in an ambulance to gain experience before completing the program.
The commission also approved minutes from the Salt Rock Water PSD regular meeting in December 2022, Culloden PSD special and regular meetings from November and December 2022 and Cabell-Huntington Health Department board meeting from December 2022.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.