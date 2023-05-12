HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission received two bids Thursday for repairs to the Cabell County Courthouse clock tower.
One was from Advanced Building Restoration Inc. for $1,589,888. The other was from Pullman Power LLC for $788,964. The commission will meet with an architect to review the bids before accepting one or rejecting both.
The commission will convene for a special meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday to act on the bids.
In other business, the commission approved two letters that formally object to proposed rate increases for Appalachian Electric Power and West Virginia American Water. The council called the rate increases unprecedented, with Commissioner John Mandt Jr. saying the increases would adversely affect seniors and those on fixed incomes. The commission also approved a resolution to allocate $10,000 to Advantage Valley to complete a housing study across the region, which is being funded by several counties.
Commission chair Kelli Sobonya said the area desperately needs housing development before businesses like Nucor open its facility in Mason County. The study aims to provide the data developers need to build housing in the region.
Advantage Valley is a nonprofit aimed at strengthening the economy of the Charleston-Huntington region and the surrounding counties. Its efforts represent Cabell, Boone, Clay, Jackson, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne counties.
Sheriff Chuck Zerkle provided the commission with an update on the amount of delinquent taxes across the county. The county has about $5.7 million in uncollected and delinquent taxes, down from about $8 million two years ago.
The commission also approved an appropriation of $10,000 through the county assessor’s office to the Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter. A representative of the shelter said the facility is facing capacity constraints, particularly related to dogs.
