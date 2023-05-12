The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission received two bids Thursday for repairs to the Cabell County Courthouse clock tower.

One was from Advanced Building Restoration Inc. for $1,589,888. The other was from Pullman Power LLC for $788,964. The commission will meet with an architect to review the bids before accepting one or rejecting both.

