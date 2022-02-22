The Judicial Vacancy Commission on Monday did not discuss when the application period would open. Interviews are scheduled for March 28.
State law provides that the person Gov. Jim Justice appoints, based on the commission’s recommendation, will serve on the court until a special election is held in November as part of the general election. The person elected would serve the remainder of Jenkins’ term.
However, the judicial vacancy filling process is in flux while the commission does its work.
State law requires a special election if there are more than two years left in a judicial term. However, legislators are considering House Bill 4785, which would make it so the special election would not take place unless more than three years remain in a vacant judicial term.
The bill includes language specifically saying it would be applicable to any vacancy that exists at the time lawmakers adopt the bill. That means, if the bill becomes law, the person Justice appoints to replace Jenkins could serve the remainder of his term, which expires in 2024.
During Monday’s meeting, members of the commission questioned whether the people they were considering to recommend to the governor would be serving the remainder of the term or only until a November election.
“That bill is still up in the air,” Berkeley Bentley, chief legal counsel for the governor, told commissioners. “It’s unclear at this point exactly how long this term’s for.”
House Government Organization Chairman Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, introduced the bill Feb. 15, the last day to introduce bills in the House of Delegates.
The same day the bill was introduced, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, who is an attorney, released a statement saying he did not intend “to be an applicant for the current Supreme Court vacancy, nor do I intend to seek appointment to it.”
As of Monday, HB 4785 was on first reading in the House, putting it on track for a vote later this week.
Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.
