HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission met with the landlord of the county’s future family court home Wednesday morning.
Commission President Kelli Sobonya signed the family court lease alongside commissioners John Mandt Jr. and Liza Caldwell during a special meeting.
In early 2017, the family and drug courts moved out of the Cabell County Courthouse and into the second and third floors of the building at 746 4th Ave., which was owned by Davis and Dixon LLC.
Now, the Cabell County Family Court is transitioning to 402 8th St. in Huntington, said Cabell County Administrator Ben Newhouse.
BMN Capital LLC., a West Virginia liability company, leased the 7,000 square feet property located on a portion of the building’s second floor to the county commission.
The rental of $14 per square foot will result in a total monthly rental of $8,200 from the county commission. The commission will also be responsible for the payment of all municipal and city fees, fire protection and refuse.
The lease will continue for a term of three years. Cabell County Commissioners can renew the lease, with the express written consent of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, for up to four subsequent successive terms of three years.
The county commission was given a 30-day notice period regarding the lease to terminate with or without cause.
“If the commission felt it necessary to vacate the premises, we would give a 30 day notice to BMN to leave,” Newhouse said. “Most contracts have a 30-day opt out of a contract due to usually some financial condition or some other facility or there is a problem.”
According to West Virginia Code 51-2A-20, each county commission of the state is required to furnish offices for the family court judges.
No one spoke during the special commission meeting public comment period regarding the lease.
