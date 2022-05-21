COAL GROVE, Ohio — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners is looking into regrouping the jail committee to consider options after county voters rejected a proposal to increase the county sales tax to 7.75% to help build a new $32 million jail.
The county could be in line to lose a $16.8 million grant from the state in light of the vote, Commissioner DeAnna Holliday said Thursday.
“We haven’t lost it yet,” Holliday said. “We can see if the state will grant us extended time” to approve the sales tax increase, she said. The issue could be brought back before voters this fall, she said.
The existing 52-bed jail, built 50 years ago, is overcrowded. The county spends about $1 million per year to house county prisoners in other Ohio jails. It is getting harder to find space for county prisoners, officials said.
In other action, the board approved a resolution granting $50,000 to the Hecla Water Association to install a new generator at its water processing plant. The resolution calls for the county to be reimbursed after the project is completed.
The board also:
Approved a lease agreement with JB Nets to use space on the Coal Grove tower owned by the county. The project should increase broadband service in the county, Holliday said.
Proclaimed May 15-21 as Lawrence County Emergency Medical Services Week in the county.
