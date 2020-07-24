HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission took the first official step toward issuing $4.65 million in leased revenue bonds through the county’s Building Commission to construct the new Barboursville branch of the Cabell County Public Library system.
Library Director Judy Rule and bond counsel John Stump presented the logistics of the project at the commission’s July 9 meeting, and commissioners approved a resolution to consider the agreement Thursday.
The current location of the library is the most visited in Cabell County but needs a larger facility to accommodate growth. Since the library cannot borrow money itself, Stump said the Building Commission is the appropriate entity to handle the bonds instead of the county.
“The issue is simply the provisions in the statutes. They’re different statutes. Building Commission statutes specifically mention educational facilities and libraries,” Stump said, “whereas County Commission says educational facilities, but doesn’t specifically mention libraries. We feel like you could do it either way, but it’s cleaner with that clear statute.”
The bonds are secured from leased payments by the library to the Building Commission, and Rule said the library hopes to pay down the bond in less than 15 years.
The total cost of the project, which relocates the branch to the corner of Hockenberry Lane and Central Avenue, is about $6 million.
The remaining funds have been acquired through grants and other entities, and Rule said because the bond is a “drawdown loan,” the library could end up borrowing less than the $4.65 million to complete the job should other possibilities for funding arise.
Commissioners also approved a resolution for a HAVA (Help America Vote Act) grant application totaling $303,580 through the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
County Clerk Phyllis Smith said the funds could be used in part to purchase new electronic election materials from Election Systems and Software.
The equipment would digitize poll books at precincts using a tablet, an upgrade several counties in the state have implemented.
It would cost about $45,000 for the equipment, plus about $100 in upgrades to licensing per machine each year.
Commissioners said they would consider the purchase of the equipment if they receive the HAVA funds.