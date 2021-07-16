IRONTON — For the first time in some 16 months, the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners will host a public meeting at the courthouse next week.
The board has been meeting virtually or in person at the J-ROC building in Coal Grove since the pandemic started in March of last year. Those meetings have been closed to the public due to COVID-19.
The commissioners did meet at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds earlier this week.
On Tuesday, the board is planning to meet at 2 p.m. either in the new multi-purpose room on the third floor of the old section of the courthouse or in the auditor’s conference room on the 2nd floor of the courthouse, according to Chris Kline, county administrator and deputy county auditor.
On July 27, the meeting will be back to the regular time at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the multi-purpose room or the auditor’s conference room.
The multi-purpose room will be used for commission meetings, for the Lawrence County grand jury or for Ohio Court of Appeals Judge Jason Smith.
The board won’t meet in that room, however, until a desk is installed for the commissioners. The desk was ordered months ago, but has been delayed due to COVID, Kline said.
On Friday, July 30, the board will have a short meeting at noon as part of a senior luncheon at the First Baptist Church in Proctorville.
Earlier this week, the board appointed Larry Tyler Hamlin, Steve Rudd and Mike Gore to the Lawrence County Emergency Planning Commission.
The board on Tuesday also awarded a landslide repair project to W.E. Smith Construction for $117,705 on County Road 13.