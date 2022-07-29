HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission took another step Thursday on a project to repair the county courthouse dome.
During their regular meeting, commissioners approved a bid for scaffolding to further inspect the dome on top of the building. In a previous meeting, the commission opened one bid from BrandSafway. The price was $194,075.
The scaffolding will be erected to get a closer look at the dome within a five-week time frame.
The commission also opened two bids Thursday related to the new Ona field office for the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department. A bid for office furniture from West Virginia Business Products was $53,243 for a wood door option and $55,443 with a glass door option. Another bid for evidence room storage was from AJ-Allegheny Systems and totaled $65,894. Commission President Jim Morgan said Sheriff Chuck Zerkle’s advisement would be sought on the bids.
In other business, the commission approved two American Rescue Plan Act funding requests for local youth organizations. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State requested $120,000 and the commission approved $50,000. The Huntington Children’s Museum requested $1 million and the commission approved $25,000.
“I think it’s important to support our youth. They’ve had some challenging years during the COVID epidemic,” Commissioner Kelli Sobonya said.
According to a copy of the application from Big Brothers Big Sisters, the organization has had a limited ability to do fundraising events during the coronavirus pandemic and has seen a need for services and support “on a level we have never witnessed.”
The children’s museum plans to serve children from ages 2 to 10, its application said. Because of the pandemic, children in West Virginia “are experiencing additional trauma that affects their physical, mental, emotional and social well-being and growth.” The museum will be in Huntington’s West End.
The commission approved advertising a request for bids for courthouse cleaning services.
County Clerk Phyllis Smith gave letters to the commission regarding carryover amounts from the 2021-22 fiscal year budgets. The amounts were $7,390,520 in the general fund; $616,547 in the Cabell County Emergency Medical Services fund; $8,705,666 in the ambulance fund; and $3,488,660 in the Cabell County Emergency Response Center fund.
Commissioners were in a two-hour executive session about personnel issues. No action or votes were taken during the session, Morgan said.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.