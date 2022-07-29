The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210506 courthouse 01.jpg
Buy Now

Evening sunlight glints off the golden dome of the Cabell County Courthouse in downtown Huntington in this 2021 file photo.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission took another step Thursday on a project to repair the county courthouse dome.

During their regular meeting, commissioners approved a bid for scaffolding to further inspect the dome on top of the building. In a previous meeting, the commission opened one bid from BrandSafway. The price was $194,075.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.