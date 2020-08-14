HUNTINGTON — Cabell County commissioners approved an amended contract with the construction firm demolishing the old jail building on the courthouse grounds Thursday morning, granting an extension to the time frame of the project.
Commissioners selected the company RAZE International Inc., of Shadyside, Ohio, to demolish the structure in late March of this year.
The project to demolish the jail, built in 1940, was expected to begin in June barring no interference from weather or the coronavirus outbreak.
“This addresses a couple items. It also extends their time to get it done because we had some delays getting started with COVID,” County Planner Chad Nelson said Thursday.
The demolition of the old jail is expected to be completed by Sept. 5.
The county will also receive COVID-19 relief from two HAVA (Help America Vote Act) grants to cover expenses related to the primary election in June.
Commissioners approved two resolutions approving a contract with the State Election Commission to recover the funds, which total $93,217, to cover unexpected voting costs sparked by the pandemic.
Also at the meeting, commissioners agreed to allow the use of the courthouse grounds for a prayer event Sept. 26.
The National and Global Day of Prayer and Repentance celebration will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on the set date.
Typically, National Day of Prayer events in Cabell County are held at the courthouse in the spring, but were halted due to the virus.
In addition, commissioners agreed to the use of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department’s Ona field office walking track for several back-to-school prayer walks set to take place Sept. 1-3 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Nelson said the walks will serve to wish students and staff well before they tentatively head back to the classroom Sept. 8.