Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


2020 0812 jail 02.jpg
Buy Now

Demolition of the former Cabell County Jail continues on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in downtown Huntington.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Cabell County commissioners approved an amended contract with the construction firm demolishing the old jail building on the courthouse grounds Thursday morning, granting an extension to the time frame of the project.

Commissioners selected the company RAZE International Inc., of Shadyside, Ohio, to demolish the structure in late March of this year.

The project to demolish the jail, built in 1940, was expected to begin in June barring no interference from weather or the coronavirus outbreak.

“This addresses a couple items. It also extends their time to get it done because we had some delays getting started with COVID,” County Planner Chad Nelson said Thursday.

The demolition of the old jail is expected to be completed by Sept. 5.

The county will also receive COVID-19 relief from two HAVA (Help America Vote Act) grants to cover expenses related to the primary election in June.

Commissioners approved two resolutions approving a contract with the State Election Commission to recover the funds, which total $93,217, to cover unexpected voting costs sparked by the pandemic.

Also at the meeting, commissioners agreed to allow the use of the courthouse grounds for a prayer event Sept. 26.

The National and Global Day of Prayer and Repentance celebration will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on the set date.

Typically, National Day of Prayer events in Cabell County are held at the courthouse in the spring, but were halted due to the virus.

In addition, commissioners agreed to the use of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department’s Ona field office walking track for several back-to-school prayer walks set to take place Sept. 1-3 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Nelson said the walks will serve to wish students and staff well before they tentatively head back to the classroom Sept. 8.

Follow reporter Hanna Pennington via Twitter @hpennHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.