HUNTINGTON - A heated debate regarding the handling of money from senior and economic development levies, as well as hotel and motel funding, occurred Thursday morning during the Cabell County Commission's meeting.
It happened after one commissioner proposed revising guidelines that included removing deadlines for grant applications and creating a new checklist form.
Cabell County Commissioner Jim Morgan asked for action from the commission on the proposed revisions, but commission President Nancy Cartmill objected to changes at this time.
Morgan says removing the deadlines from the senior levy funding applications would allow the commission to take up each application as it comes to the commission. That would make it the same way requests for money from the economic development levy are currently handled.
"The senior levy should be no different from the economic development levy in regard to making grants from them," Morgan said. "They both are levies voted on by the populace and the guidelines are there for what we do with them, so I think those two ought to be the same."
Morgan says the county's hotel and motel funding has its own guidelines.
"If we design a new checklist form, then those wanting money know exactly what we need before we consider the request," he said.
Cartmill said Morgan's proposal was like "trying to switch horses in the middle of the stream."
"We've already funded part of our senior levy requests and we have already funded part of our hotel and motel funding requests, and the reason the rest were not funded is because they did not meet the guidelines that we put out," Cartmill said.
The debate appeared to mostly center on a funding request for senior levy money from Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington, which was denied after it came in two days past the commission's application deadline.
"It's my understanding from previous conversations that they would not be able to make a request again until next year," Morgan said.
Cartmill claims that was never said, and funding has been approved after the deadline if there was money left over after first funding projects that met the requirements and deadlines.
"We gave them a second chance with a new deadline of July 15 and even sent them a certified letter, which they signed for, so we know they got it," Cartmill said. "We still have some yet to fund and I have no problem with coming up with new guidelines and new forms, but I think that has to happen after we take care of this year's budget."
Cartmill added that the commission has always considered funding requests later on.
"We have never not considered anyone's request, but we have to have deadlines," Cartmill said. "If there is money left, then we have always funded those requests. This has never been a problem in the past. It has been going on this way for at least 20 years."
Cartmill said there were others requesting funding that did not meet the deadline as well, but did not name them.
Morgan continued to argue that the two levies should have the same guidelines, which would mean the deadline for the senior levy funding should be removed.
Cartmill said the senior levy funding and hotel/motel funding have to be used for specific things and the economic development money does not.
Morgan disagreed, saying the economic development money had to be used for economic development projects.
"I disagree with what you are trying to do," Cartmill said. "I understand your concern, but I think we need to move forward with the requests we have now that came in by the deadline and we can discuss this at another time. I don't have a problem with making changes, but I think we should do that after we allocate the funding that has been requested to us by the deadline date."
Cartmill made a motion to review and discuss the issue at the next Cabell County Commission meeting Sept. 12. It was seconded by commissioner Kelli Sobonya. Cartmill and Sobonya voted yes and Morgan voted no, and it passed 2-1.
Later in the meeting, Morgan also voted no in the matter of the adoption of a resolution by the commission to allocate $100,000 in economic development funds to Tri-State Airport for a new tile project.
"Again, I support the airport, but as a matter of principle I am voting no on this because the senior levy funding is not being handled the same way as the economic development levy funding," Morgan said.
