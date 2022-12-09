The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX Cabell County Courthouse.jpg

Cabell County Courthouse

HUNTINGTON — Concerns over Huntington City Council’s proposed refinancing of a sewer bond led to a discussion of the projects at Thursday’s Cabell County Commission meeting.

A Cabell County resident addressed the Huntington City Council’s approval of sewer refinancing worth millions that he thinks could lead to annexation.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.