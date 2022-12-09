HUNTINGTON — Concerns over Huntington City Council’s proposed refinancing of a sewer bond led to a discussion of the projects at Thursday’s Cabell County Commission meeting.
A Cabell County resident addressed the Huntington City Council’s approval of sewer refinancing worth millions that he thinks could lead to annexation.
Council recently approved refinancing a sewer bond worth about $6.2 million that supported past capital improvements. All council members present voted in favor of the ordinance. Council members Tyler Bowen, Bob Bailey and Teresa Johnson were absent.
Stephen Saunders, owner of Saunders Lawn Care, said he owns a property in Huntington, but is not a resident of the city. He said he cannot vote for city council, which approves decisions like the bond that might affect his property.
“I don’t have representation on that. ... I do not get to express my concerns,” Saunders said. “I feel like the city of Huntington has ulterior motives. It’s just my concern that this is done by the back door, that people that are in our area are not aware that this is going to happen. Once it’s done, it’s too late.”
Two ordinances that had a first reading Monday, Nov. 28, included authorizing construction of improvements to the sewer system and increasing rates for sewer customers.
According to a press release sent out on behalf of the Huntington Sanitary Board, plans for upgrading the facilities included bringing into compliance “a nearly century-old sewer system that is both at capacity and under threat of a federal takeover for repeated water quality violations.” The cost estimate is $200 million.
Saunders told the commission that he received a letter from the City of Huntington Sanitary Board about the $200 million rate increase.
He said a line in the letter concerned him.
“It says: ‘This project will expand the existing sanitary sewer collection system along West Virginia Route 10, along Green Valley Road to the intersection with Four Pole Road up Norwood Road to provide sanitary sewer service to customers either without service or served by existing failing package treatment,’ “ Saunders said.
“Approximately 600 total customers are included, and all of the project has received a $1 million American Rescue Plan Act funds from the Cabell County Commission to pay a portion of the cost of the project.”
Saunders said he has seen negative results from similar projects in the past.
“I have a lot of concerns knowing the way the city of Huntington operates. When they extended the sewer line into the area behind Garden Farms years ago, and also some (of) Pea Ridge. Once they extend that line, then they expect those residents to become annexed into the city of Huntington, (and) as a property owner that is not advantageous for me,” he said.
Commissioner Kelli Sobonya said she understands and will commit to consider his concerns in future meetings.
Several Cabell-Huntington Convention & Visitors Board members were reappointed: Kelli Sobonya, Randy Dunfee, Dave Lavender, Randy Kveton and Will Holland. Danny Porter was also reappointed as a Cabell-Huntington Board of Health member.
The commission also thanked local first responders Thursday for their response to a recent shooting hoax.
Huntington High School was one school of many in 17 West Virginia counties that received hoax threats Wednesday regarding shooting or violence. While multiple agencies responded to reports made at 8:30 a.m., the calls were deemed not credible later in the morning.
“I was coming off the interstate yesterday as everybody was going by on Hal Greer. … All of our first responder agencies and local law enforcement agencies, EMS 911, sheriff’s department, MUPD, Huntington PD, (Barboursville) PD, state police — all of them were on their way up there,” Commissioner Caleb Gibson said. “With a child in high school here in Cabell County, I was thankful for the swift presence, and I just want to commend them for that response yesterday.”