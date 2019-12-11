IRONTON — Two incumbent Lawrence County commissioners have filed for election to four-year terms, according to the Lawrence County Board of Elections.
Dr. Colton Copley filed Tuesday as a Republican candidate for the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners in the March 17 primary. Copley was appointed commissioner last year following the death of Bill Pratt. Copley will have opposition in the Ohio primary from Rome Township trustee Brian Pinkerman. No Democrat has filed for that seat.
Meanwhile, DeAnna Holliday, who was elected four years ago as a Democrat, has switched parties and is running this time as a Republican. As yet, no one has filed to run against her in the primary. Holliday filed last week.
Commissioner Freddie Hayes still has two years remaining on his seat following next year’s general election and won’t be on the ballot this year.
Capt. Joe Ross of the Ironton Police Department has filed as a Democratic candidate for Lawrence County sheriff. Sheriff Jeff Lawless filed earlier as a Republican candidate for re-election.
Tresa Barker has filed as a Republican candidate for county treasurer. She will have opposition in the primary from Union Township trustee Cole Webb. County Treasurer Steve Burcham filed earlier as a Democratic candidate for treasurer.
County Recorder Sharon G. Hager filed earlier as a Republican candidate for recorder.
Paul D. Knipp, appointed earlier this year as county auditor, has filed as a Republican candidate for a four-year term as auditor.
Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard filed earlier for a six-year term as common pleas judge.
Juvenile-Probate Judge Patricia Saunders filed earlier for a six-year term as juvenile-probate judge.
State Rep. Jason Stephens, former Lawrence County auditor, filed earlier as a Republican candidate for a two-year term as state representative.
Several other candidates filed earlier for four-year terms. County Clerk of Courts Mike Patterson filed earlier as a Democratic candidate for clerk of courts. Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson filed earlier as a Republican candidate for prosecutor. Dr. Ben Mack filed earlier as a Republican candidate for coroner.
The filing deadline is Dec. 18.