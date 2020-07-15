COAL GROVE, Ohio — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners agreed Tuesday to issue $620,000 in bonds to cover the costs of a new ambulance station near Rock Hill schools, according to Commission President DeAnna Holliday.
“We hope to start construction this month and finish before the end of the year,” Holliday said.
The bonds will be paid back through the taxpayer-approved levy to support emergency services by the Lawrence County Emergency Medical Services ambulance district.
“It was a long time coming, but we were able to keep costs down,” said Commissioner Colton Copley.
The board rejected two prior bids as being too high before accepting a bid last month by Mullins Construction Co., of Wheelersburg, Ohio, said Chris Kline, deputy county auditor.
The bonds will be paid off over the next 18 years, Kline said.
County officials promised to establish a new ambulance station in the Rock Hill area several years ago if county voters approved a medical services property tax levy.
The 2,650-square-foot ambulance station will be built on the left side of County Road 26 near Rock Hill Elementary School, according to Lori Morris, director of the ambulance district.
The board also approved the request from Cody Bryant to change his status with the ambulance district from full time to part time, effective July 11.