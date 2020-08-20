COAL GROVE, Ohio — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners approved bid recommendations Tuesday that will approve nearly $1.65 million to pave county and township roads this fall.
County Engineer Patrick Leighty submitted the county road resurfacing bid recommendation and the county and township resurfacing bid recommendations for 2020.
The bids likely will go to the Shelly Co. of Thornville, Ohio, Leighty said Tuesday.
One of the programs calls for the resurfacing of 4.68 miles of County Road 52 and 2.77 miles of County Road 56. Some $773,000 was approved for that paving project.
The other paving project covered 9.9 miles of county and township roads as part of a nearly $875,000 paving project, Leighty said.
The only county road up for paving in that project is 2.72 miles of County Road 8, according to Leighty.
A one-mile section of Upper Township Road 108 also was included in the road-paving project, Leighty said.
Smaller sections of other township roads on the paving list were Lawrence Township Road 237, Perry Township Roads 161, 338 and 373, and Elizabeth Township Road 160. All of those paving projects were less than a mile.
Other roads on the list were from Union Township, Symmes Township, Fayette Township and Rome Township.
Union Township roads on the paving list were: 158, 1273, 1300, 1301 and 1389. Symmes Township roads on the list were: 1080, 1081, 1082 and 1083.
Fayette Township roads on the paving list were: 1027, 1439, 333, 1076, 1018, 353 and 1101E. Rome Township roads on the list were: 1055, 1061, 1114, 1162, 1163, 1258, 1259, 1260 and 1261.
The commissioners also approved transfers of $450,000 and $75,000 to the engineer’s office.