CHARLESTON — Some of the Santas in this world are organized. And plenty of them need the support.
There is the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas, which champions Santas around the globe. That’s not to be confused with the Fraternal Order of Real Bearded Santas, which is headquartered in California and unites Kris Kringles on the West Coast.
Some individual states have their own Santa-only clubs, and there are a few national organizations in foreign countries. Many groups include women, an array of Mrs. Clauses who hold a variety of official positions and membership levels.
There are academies that provide intense and not-so-intense instructions on the art of being Santa. Not to be overlooked is the Elite Santa Placement Program, which secures gigs for the crème de la crème of St. Nicks. Think of it as a William Morris Agency for the Santa circuit; if George Clooney decided to pack on a few pounds and go with a beard full time, the ESPP would represent him.
But what about support groups, or some kind of environment for guys with white beards and black boots who have an affinity for milk and cookies, yet — like all of us — occasionally don’t feel like ho, ho, hoing?
Those fat, seemingly jolly men are hiding in plain sight.
“Personally, when mentoring young and old Santas alike, I encourage them to seek mental help to avoid the blues, especially the after-Christmas funk,” said Stephen P. Arnold, president/CEO and director of the IBRBS. “It’s hard to fall from grace as you become more and more committed to our chosen field — or addiction.”
Still, there are challenges.
‘I’m just kind of a prop’
Jim Busby is a Charleston native.
In a perfect, candy cane-filled world, his driver’s license would list his age (67) along with that of his fluffy, white beard (12). He’s been playing — no, check that — he has been Santa Claus for six years. Before that, he coached Kringles starting in the 1990s, when he was a school photographer who also took holiday photos of children on Santa’s knee.
Sometimes his cues to broaden smiles and get a little animated were graciously acknowledged, sometimes they weren’t.
“Those volunteer Santa Clauses just didn’t do very good,” Busby said.
He now works for 45 weeks a year in the gun department at Cabela’s, in Southridge Centre. The remaining seven weeks has him toiling in the Santa Claus department, which means manning a large, wooden chair with a red covering near the back of the store.
Children of all ages steadily stream through, from the moment he sits down until he calls it a day. Busby poses for pictures, exchanges plenty of niceties and — perhaps most importantly — listens intently as each child reveals their heart’s desire. It’s an intense bonding experience that long outlives much of what’s discovered beneath trees on Christmas Day.
That is, of course, when that connection is forged under traditional circumstances. That thing called 2020 — which is more of a scourge than a year — has changed nearly everything.
A transparent partition separates him from the children and any family members, with him remaining in place as they sit or kneel in front. He has a face shield that flips down and there is a precise protocol for the process.
It all has a kind of north-to-drop-off, south-to-pick-up vibe that’s a little too precise and way too impersonal, even when one of Santa’s helpers occasionally sprays and wipes down the divider.
That’s when it might be most evident that, for at least this year, the days of kids simply sitting on Santa’s lap and speaking are gone.
“Yeah, it’s taken a toll on me,” Busby said with a sigh. “I like kids. I’ve always photographed school children, and kindergarten to fourth grade was my favorites. Because it was before they develop an attitude, so you always got fresh, smiling faces. It was easy for me to take pictures of those guys.
“But this year, with the masks and stuff like that, they’ve got that big screen in front of me and make me wear a (face) shield, that’s a little depressing. I don’t get to do anything. I’m just kind of like a prop this year.”
Children, by his estimation, might as well be posing with a cardboard replica.
That’s a gutpunch of an admission for Busby, especially since he’s a father of four children ranging in age from 23 to 45, in each of whom he’s ingrained an absolute truth.
“To this day, not a one of them will say they don’t believe in Santa Claus,” Busby said. “The day they do that is when they don’t get anymore Christmas presents. So they don’t say it.”
That devotion falls in line with the thinking of the pseudo Santa Claus community.
Arnold uses words such as “selected” and “chosen,” and to “being committed to the spirit of St. Nicholas and all the tenets of the trade.”
Himself a Santa for decades, Arnold even claims dressing as St. Nick for Halloween when he was 7 years old (with his sister costumed up as an elf). Ask him his age and he’ll tell you he’s 1,750 years old — which means his birthday coincides with the birth of St. Nicholas in 270 — but that he doesn’t look a day over 1,749.
He’s actually 70, but he says age is irrelevant when compared to devotion to the ideal.
“The amount of time performing as Santa is not always the most important factor,” Arnold said. “A great attitude and a firm commitment to be ultimately courteous, and eager to learn the craft is a better measure of the future of a Santa’s helper. Then, once you’ve been ‘infected,’ you throw caution to the wind and attempt to learn as much as possible from mentors, schools and educational materials.”
‘It’s a tough job’
Busby forms half of the Two Jims duo, splitting duties with co-worker Jim Brown as Cabela’s resident Santa Clauses. Brown holds down that large chair in the mornings, Busby takes over for the evenings.
That included a 10-hour shift on Monday, after which Busby had dinner and played with his dogs before plopping down and nodding off while watching television. He woke up shortly before noon on Tuesday, nearly 14 hours after he turned on the TV.
“Sitting in that chair, man it’s a tough job,” Busby joked. “But it’s good. It’s a lot of fun.”
That doesn’t mean it’s not without its expenses and hazards.
Busby is on his third Santa suit, all of which he ordered from a retailer in Pittsburgh. None were purchased as easily as merely buying off a rack. Each went up progressively in price, even when discounted, going from $285 for the first up to a $500 sale price for his current outfit. All are in play as business tax write-offs, but Busby declines because he “wants something that’s going to look good, represents the image and makes kids happy.”
But the appearance is the easiest to polish, even under the best of conditions. According to Arnold, the typical man portraying Santa Claus is already at-risk for a variety of health concerns exacerbated by:
- A typical age of 60 or more
- Obesity
- Diabetes, heart conditions, stomach and other intestinal problems
- Poor eyesight and hearing
Factor in the general high anxiety of the world during the pandemic, and the struggle for Santas is very real.
“The Christmas community (those who perform as characters associated with Christmas and other winter holidays) has suffered,” Arnold said. “But it’s perhaps been even further agitated since, on average, we tick almost every box that might identify real concerns and contributing factors. Add to this further mental stress from financial pressures and what might, under other circumstances, be more manageable, but are now quite stressful, and you have a perfect storm.
“What makes the situation more tolerable has been the demands from the public to somehow continue to spread Christmas joy and wonder.”
Arnold said education and collaboration are vital initiatives, and his organization offers resources to ease tensions, including a Facebook group in which members can share concerns with others regarding a “pressure-cooker environment.”
Strange new world
Still, the best lessons really have to be experienced more than being merely taught. That’s where the intimate bonding comes into play.
Again, that’s a monumental task in the age of COVID-19, a world ripe with lockdowns, lock-ins, shutdowns and shutouts. Hands-on instruction is curbed to the max, limiting education to what you read and what you’re told, instead of what you actually do.
And those lessons aren’t just for the guys with white beards. Consider what was tasked to Grant and Tabby Moore, a 30-something Charleston couple.
They brought their 16-month-old son, Gabriel, to visit Santa Claus/Busby on Tuesday afternoon. As required by the new protocol, the Moores scheduled their visit in advance and waited in line for that iconic moment when they would pose for a family photo with St. Nick. The Moores even wore matching green shirts for the occasion.
Everything ran as smooth as the finest elf-crafted watch, that is until young Gabriel became a little overwhelmed by his strange environment and did what toddlers do — he screamed, cried and jerked around before bolting altogether. His parents kept him in check and the moment was captured after a few attempts.
“Obviously, when everything shut down, we stayed in lockdown,” Grant Moore said. “[Tabby] was in Sam’s earlier today, and we had the conversation that he doesn’t really know how to act in public. We haven’t had that opportunity to really kind of teach him the little fundamentals of how to be.
“I think everybody is just trying to get over this year. It’s been a crummy year for the majority of it because society has really changed. It’s been a great opportunity to get to be with him three or four months growing up, and you don’t get that time back.”
Moore subbed an imperfect experience with a positive attitude. Santa would approve.
As far as Busby, dealing with unruly (if not freaked-out) kids is old hat. His days as a photographer and Santa have provided him with plenty of opportunities to grasp control of the situation. And it often means distracting kids away from the main attraction, that being Santa himself.
After all, those red suits can be unsettling to the uninitiated. So the savvy Busby knows to have the children look at the elves or the decorations or, best-case scenario, at the camera. Sometimes, he admits, it’s tough. Other times, it’s flawless.
Sometimes even during a pandemic.
“Ha, this one time a kid came right over and immediately said, ‘I want a whoopee cushion!’” Busby said. “Know what he wanted next? Bubble wrap! I said, ‘I’m taking this kid home with me, buddy.’ ”
Busby, to use Arnold’s word, is obviously infected.