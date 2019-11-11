HUNTINGTON — Many communities throughout the Tri-State have made plans to honor the nation’s veterans on Veterans Day.
Each year on Veterans Day hundreds gather at the Veterans Memorial Arch to remember, honor and memorialize the many men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom and to thank all military personnel currently serving the country, as well as their military families.
The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, in cooperation with the Veterans Committee for Civic Improvement, will present the annual Veterans Day parade and ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Arch on Monday.
The parade will line up at 10 a.m. at 14th Street West, traveling east on Memorial Boulevard to the Veterans Memorial Arch. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and will feature keynote speaker J. Brian Nimmo, director of Huntington’s VA Medical Center.
The ceremony also will consist of musical interludes by the Fairland High School marching band and remarks from area veterans and elected officials. Refreshments will be served by the American Legion Auxiliary, Huntington Unit 16.
For more information, visit ghprd.org or contact the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District by calling 304-696-5954.
Other events:
- On Monday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. all veterans — including all active, retired or former U.S. military — can enjoy a free lunch at Texas Roadhouse.
- Nitro in Kanawha County will begin a Veterans Day ceremony at sunrise Monday at the Nitro Veterans Memorial at the corner of 21st Street and 1st Avenue (W.Va. 25) in downtown Nitro.
“The city was born out of World War I, as our state was born out of the Civil War,” Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said. “I truly believe we need to go all out to appreciate our veterans.”
The ceremony will begin at 7:30 a.m. Monday. It will feature the raising of the flags at sunrise to begin Veterans Day, followed by lowering the flags to half-staff. A bugler will play reveille when the flags are raised and taps when they are lowered to half-staff.
- In Louisa, Kentucky, an educational military exhibit from veterans across the Tri-State area has been set up at Sullivan University (Learning Center), 122 S. Main Cross now through Saturday, Nov. 16. The display will feature biographies, pictures, non-firing weapons, medals and more, starting with the American Revolution and leading through to current conflicts.
This event is free and open to the public. Local schools and other groups and classes are encouraged to attend. To schedule a group visit, call 606-826-2971.