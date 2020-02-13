HUNTINGTON — Hospitalized veterans at U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers, clinics and facilities nationwide are being honored this week as part of the National Salute to Veteran Patients.
This annual observation gives all Americans the chance to thank the more than 9 million veterans who receive care from VA, whether by volunteering their time, offering a Valentine, special treat or entertainment. Hershel “Woody” Williams VAMC is welcoming special visitors each day, including a stop Wednesday by the Creative Quilters, who donate quilts to veterans.
Members of the quilting guild gathered to choose material and sew squares Wednesday afternoon, creating works of art to donate to the medical center for patients.
Other visits this week were expected to be made by groups including sports teams, Marine Corps League detachments, musicians, local businesses and nonprofits.