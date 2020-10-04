HUNTINGTON — Several community agencies are coordinating to offer flu shot clinics this October to provide flu vaccinations for the community.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever this year to not only protect yourself and the people around you from flu. Preventing flu also helps reduce the strain on healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mountain Health Network, in coordination with Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, St. Mary’s — Ironton, St. Mary’s School of Nursing, St. Mary’s Family Care — Hurricane, HIMG, Marshall Health, Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall University School of Pharmacy, Cabell-Huntington Health Department and Lawrence County Health Department, is providing the following free drive-thru flu shot clinics:
Cabell Huntington Hospital
Saturday, Oct. 10
1-5 p.m. or while supplies last
Tents near the parking garage
1340 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington
Saturday, Oct. 24
8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. or while supplies last
Tents near the parking garage
340 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington
St. Mary’s Medical Center
Saturday, Oct. 10
8-11 a.m. or while supplies last
St. Mary’s Center for Education
2853 5th Ave., Huntington
(Use 28th and 29th street entrances)
Saturday, Oct. 10
8-11 a.m. or while supplies last
St. Mary’s Family Care — Hurricane
147 Willow Tree Way, Hurricane
Community flu shots are also available at:
St. Mary’s IrontonFriday, Oct. 23
2-6 p.m. or while supplies last
1408 Campbell Drive, Ironton (outside main entrance)
HIMG
Fridays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
HIMG Community Room, 5170 U.S. 60 East, Huntington
Marshall Health
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tuesday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Marshall Internal Medicine 1249 15th St., Huntington
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Extended hours flu shot clinic through Oct. 16, 5-7 p.m. Marshall Family Medicine
1600 Medical Center Drive, Huntington
Marshall Pharmacy
Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Byrd Clinical Center
1249 15th St., Huntington
Marshall University Medical Center
1600 Medical Center Drive, Huntington
The flu vaccine is available for adults 18 and older. Anyone with egg allergies should receive their vaccination from their primary care provider. Masks are required when receiving shots. For more information and updates, please visit www.mountainhealthnetwork.org.