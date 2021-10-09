Two-year-old Ke’Aaron Anderson dances during a Fairfield Community Block Party celebrating the life and legacy of Hal Greer on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, outside the Marshall University School of Pharmacy in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — There was music, food and fellowship as people gathered at a community block party Friday to celebrate trailblazing athlete Harold Everett “Hal” Greer.
Held in the parking lot of the Stephen J. Kopp Hall/School of Pharmacy in Huntington, the event was organized as a celebration of the life and legacy of Greer, who grew up in the Fairfield neighborhood of Huntington and was a graduate of Douglass High School before attending Marshall University.
Greer is credited with breaking the color barrier in West Virginia collegiate sports. He played basketball at Marshall from 1954-58, where he averaged 19.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game in three varsity seasons.
In 1956, he led Marshall to a Mid-American Conference Championship and the school’s first appearance in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. He was named an All-American Honorable Mention in 1958 and was inducted into the university’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 1985.
The celebration of Greer’s accomplishments will continue at 10 a.m. Saturday when Marshall will dedicate an 8-foot statue of Greer adjacent to the Cam Henderson Center on 3rd Avenue.
The ceremony will be held outdoors and is open to the public.
