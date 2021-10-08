HUNTINGTON — Organized under a theme of “Back and Better Than Ever,” Marshall University’s homecoming parade weaved its way through Huntington on Thursday.
The parade, which was offered in a virtual format in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, featured floats, members of the Marching Thunder and university officials entertaining bystanders as it moved along 4th Avenue, Hal Greer Boulevard and 5th Avenue toward campus.
The parade was followed by a bonfire on Harless Field, where people could play yard games and listen to music played on site by Marshall’s radio station, WMUL-FM.
A livestream of the parade was available for people who were unable to attend the event in person.
Homecoming festivities continue Friday and Saturday, leading up to the Herd’s game against the Old Dominion Monarchs at 2 p.m. at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
