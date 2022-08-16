Fire Chief Kim Dutey, right, and assistant chief Anthony Johnson stand together inside the station during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Hamilton Township Fire Department on Monday in Hamilton Township, Ohio.
HANGING ROCK, Ohio — A brand new Hamilton Township fire station on County Road 1A was dedicated during a ceremony Monday.
It took about six months to build and two to three years to plan and finance the new fire station at County Road 675, according to Fire Chief Kim Dutey.
“This is a Taj Mahal compared to what we had,” Dutey said Monday evening. The new building, constructed by Mullins Construction Co., will hold an engine, a backup engine, a mini-pumper and a rescue vehicle. Officials didn’t have a square footage or cost for the new fire station.
Benny Kerns, a township trustee, said the township was able to get low interest financing from the county. A ballpark estimate for the project was several hundred thousand dollars, he said.
“The next step is to get a new fire truck,” Kerns said,
“I can’t begin to put into words what this means to us,” Dutey said. “It gives us the ability to grow. We also have an awesome gym for our (15) firefighters.”
Township Trustee Bob Blankenship said the new station will help to cover a number of new businesses” along County Road 1A. “We needed to expand.”
Bill Dingus, executive director of the Lawrence Economic Development Center, said the group assisted in oversight and development of the fire station.
Businesses in the community include Pure Cycle, Harvest Grow, Luminant Energy, Engineered Profiles, Am-Sty, Rumpke and AEP, Dingus said. That represents about 500 jobs, he said.
“For a community to grow, infrastructure is critical,” said Lawrence County Commissioner DeAnna Holliday. “This is a phenomenal asset.”
