HUNTINGTON — Joining denominations around the world, the “city of churches” will bring several different faiths together Sunday to take part in communion.
Started by the Shadyside Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1933, World Communion Sunday is an ecumenical event — meaning it brings different religious traditions together to develop closer relationships and understanding. It is celebrated the first Sunday in October.
The Downtown Huntington Ministerial Association — which includes the Christian churches along 5th Avenue, the Muslim Association of Huntington and B’nai Sholom Congregation — will meet at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, on 11th Street next to Trinity Episcopal Church. There will be a short service and communion will be served across denominational lines.
The Rev. Jim Morgan, interim priest at Trinity Episcopal, said it’s a wonderful experience to break bread with friends from other churches and to receive communion from a different priest or pastor.
“It’s interesting to hear what many would consider a couple of old-time hymns and choirs from all the churches,” Morgan said. “It’s very inspiring to hear all those voices together outside.”
Following the service, many of the churches will have lunch.
The Downtown Huntington Ministerial Association also hosts ecumenical Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners each year.