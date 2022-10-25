BARBOURSVILLE — The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach will host two events next weekend.
The group will host a free community dinner from 3-4:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave., featuring a menu of chili, cornbread, cookies and beverages.
The community dinner is sponsored by Mercy Village Church, and the public is welcome.
On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Community Outreach group will revive the Hunger Walk at 2 p.m. at the Barboursville Senior Center. Participants are asked to bring nonperishable food items to be donated to local church food banks and to meet in the senior center parking lot.
Churches along the route can set up tables to give out information, water and snacks. Churches that are not in Barboursville can set up a table at the senior center parking lot.
For more information about both events, call 304-736-5092.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.