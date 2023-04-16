Volunteers Tiffany Chapman, left, 4-year-old Jaylyn Garnett and Barbara Garnett help the Fourpole Creek Watershed Association by collecting litter along Fourpole Creek in Ritter Park during a Huntington Earth Day cleanup event on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
In the Central City area, RenewAll Inc. will co-host Planet Waves, an Earth Day Maker’s Fair, along with the Reuse Corridor and Village Antique Mall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22 in the side yard beside the Village Antique Mall at 610 W. 14th St. in Huntington.
The outdoor event is free and open to the public and will focus on a variety of upcycling activities featuring artists and the Reuse Corridor Deconstruction Team.
“The first Earth Day started 53 years in 1970, asking us to think globally and act locally,” said Denise Poole, coordinator for the event, in a news release. “We certainly have an abundance of local environmental initiatives right here in our own backyard.”
Various artists, shop owners and a local food business are coming together to create Planet Waves this year, she said.
One of the highlights of the event is the ReUse Corridor, an initiative of Coalfield Development that transforms discarded materials into beautiful and useful objects. Visitors can create a key/coat hanger and a picture frame out of wood that was deconstructed from an abandoned building.
In addition to the upcycling activity, the ReUse Corridor table will also feature information about the deconstruction crew, previous work they have done, and pictures and videos showcasing their process. Visitors can learn about the environmental and social benefits of deconstruction, including reducing waste, creating job opportunities, and preserving historical materials.
Local artist Kim Boley will demonstrate her weaving techniques on a loom, creating a variety of useful pieces out of scrap cloth that would usually be thrown into a landfill, such as T-shirts, old towels and washcloths. Participants can watch and learn as she creates table runners, coasters, placemats and other everyday items.
Bo Keen owner of Tri-State Metal and Brass Polishing, will showcase the restoration and beauty of antique and vintage items and will answer questions about the return of Brass Masters as well as selling his products and previewing his services.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.