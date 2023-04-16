The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20210425 cleanup 05.jpg
Volunteers Tiffany Chapman, left, 4-year-old Jaylyn Garnett and Barbara Garnett help the Fourpole Creek Watershed Association by collecting litter along Fourpole Creek in Ritter Park during a Huntington Earth Day cleanup event on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Earth Day is Saturday, April 22, and if you want to join others in making a difference in the local community, there are options to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

The Huntington Earth Day Clean Up will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, covering approximately four miles from Hal Greer Boulevard to St. Cloud Commons.

