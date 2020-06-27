HUNTINGTON — All community members are encouraged to attend Cabell County Schools’ virtual school bond presentation on Monday evening, the first of several online events to engage those in the county and seek public feedback.
The presentation will begin at 6 p.m. June 29 via Microsoft Teams Live Events and will review projects outlined in the $87.5 million bond order to be voted on in August.
“From the beginning of our Comprehensive Education Facilities Plan process a year ago, we have been working extensively with school and community representatives to make sure we are addressing the most pressing district facility needs,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said in a news release. “We want the best for Cabell’s children, and want to continue our collaboration with the community to ensure we are transparent everyone has a voice in the process.”
Projects prioritized for bond dollars were decided through community dialogue meetings conducted from September 2019, through the beginning of 2020.
During Monday’s presentation, Saxe said he will detail each of the projects included in the bond call, as well as explain the economic impact and cost for Cabell County homeowners.
The bond could be sold for 2.5%, and homeowners would pay taxes similar to the current bond purchased in 2006 at about 5%.
The 2006 bond expires in early 2021, and should the new bond be passed by voters, it would not take effect until the current bond is paid off.
Following the overview, participants will have the chance to ask written questions through Microsoft Teams.
Upcoming virtual meetings will focus on individual projects and participants will have a direct opportunity to give feedback or ask questions. These meetings will take place prior to the election on Aug. 22 and the start of early voting on Aug. 7.
Those interested in joining the meeting can visit www.cabellschools.com and, under “Latest News,” click on the story headlined “Community Invited to Virtual Bond Presentation June 29.”