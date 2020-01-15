HUNTINGTON — This Thursday, Jan. 16, members of the community have the opportunity to play a role in shaping the future of the Central City District at the first Huntington Winter Arts Fest, a popup art show on 14th Street West featuring local creators, live music, public survey activities and more.
The event is from 4 to 8 p.m. and will act as a stepping stone toward a larger goal of building a more vibrant and economically thriving district, according to a news release.
Differing from other events, the displays and entertainment will take place in multiple sites on 14th Street West.
Lauren Kemp, president of the Old Central City Association and program director at Unlimited Future Inc., said she hopes the fest will draw newcomers to 14th Street West as well as encourage residents to embrace the area.
“We’re trying to let everyone know that there is a lot of art in Central City,” Kemp said. “We want to strengthen and uplift what’s been here forever.”