SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Members of the South Point Volunteer Fire Department were up early Saturday morning preparing ingredients, heating griddles and making sure everything was ready to go for their biannual pancake breakfast.
The event, which took place at the fire department on Eisenhower Street, offered on-site dining for people who wanted to enjoy their meal at the station, but curbside pickup and delivery within the village also were available.
Saturday’s pancake breakfast was scheduled to take place the same day as the village’s community yard sale.
Proceeds from the pancake breakfast benefit the firefighters association.