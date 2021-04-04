The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Members of the South Point Volunteer Fire Department were up early Saturday morning preparing ingredients, heating griddles and making sure everything was ready to go for their biannual pancake breakfast.

The event, which took place at the fire department on Eisenhower Street, offered on-site dining for people who wanted to enjoy their meal at the station, but curbside pickup and delivery within the village also were available.

Saturday’s pancake breakfast was scheduled to take place the same day as the village’s community yard sale.

Proceeds from the pancake breakfast benefit the firefighters association.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.