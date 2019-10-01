HUNTINGTON — The Bernard McDonough Foundation and Marshall Health have planned 14 statewide meetings to share what programs and initiatives are being used in the Huntington community to significantly reduce overdoses.
The initial event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Ramada Limited at 3094 16th Street Road in Huntington. It will target the communities of Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties.
Each meeting will allow time for community collaboration, sharing of resources, a presentation of key approaches that were successful in Huntington and a guided community discussion on how participants can address substance use in their region.
The message is geared toward representatives of local healthcare administration, local elected officials, those active in areas such as economic development and the faith community, local foundations, and funder and local advocates of substance use-related efforts.
The statewide meetings are part of a twofold project set forth by The Bernard McDonough Foundation and Marshall Health. The first step was the development of the “City of Solutions” handbook, which outlines the blueprint Huntington utilized to identify, develop, fund and implement programs. The next step is to work with other communities around the state to identify resources, build on current successes and promote a comprehensive continuum of treatment and recovery statewide.
Registration can be accessed at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/developing-an-effective-community-response-to-the-substance-use-crisis-tickets-73166253233. Lunch is included. For more information, contact Jodi Maiolo at carpenter166@marshall.edu or Lyn O’Connell at oconnelll@marshall.edu.