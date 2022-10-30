ONA — The annual Diwali Festival celebrated the popular Indian holiday with Bollywood dances, skits, music and normalcy after the pandemic.
After a two-year hiatus, the Tri-State India Association on Saturday brought the Diwali celebration back to the community at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
“The world has changed a lot — especially the past two years due to the pandemic and so many issues around the world. I think our communities, most of them, are either doctors working in the health care field or are in the academics. So they are having a big role during the pandemic,” Tri-State India Association president Bindu Kumar said. “We are overcoming that part and coming back to normalcy. … We are trying to bring back a human touch.”
The fall holiday that was observed Oct. 24 this year symbolizes the victory of good over evil in Hindu culture. It is a festival of light, literally and figuratively. In Hindu epics, the day commemorates Lord Rama’s return to the Ayodhya kingdom after a 14-year exile.
The first performance of an Indian fashion show showed the various cultural differences between the states of India.
Food was also part of the event, and the group served potato-stuffed samosas and vegetable pakora for appetizers to the public while the event started with a silent auction. After various cultural performances and awards, a dinner of vegetable pulaski, dal makhani, mutter paneer, aloo gobi, rasam, medu vada and naan was offered to guests. Desserts of gajar halwa, gulab jamun and mango lassi were also served.
Kumar moved to Huntington 40 years ago and joined the Tri-State India Association, which has now grown to nearly 200 members. Kumar has been the president for two years and on Saturday hosted the public Diwali event for the first time in the position.
Kumar said the group offers a safe space for people of an Indian origin in the Tri-State.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins spoke at the event.
“The celebration of Diwali comes down to one very simple concept: community. We all have different cultures; we have different backgrounds that we have in our own upbringings,” Williams said. “The only way that we are able to make sure that we are able to see the lightness over the darkness is by being able to look into someone else’s eyes and understand someone else’s experience.”
The event also celebrated three high schoolers in the Tri-State India Association who will graduate this school year.
Amav Dharmagadda, a student at Russell High School, and Angelina Bir and Brenda Karna, students at Cabell Midland High School, were acknowledged as graduates. Dharmagadda plans to pursue a career in public policy, while Bir will attend Marshall University for a medical degree and Karna wants to major in biology.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.