HUNTINGTON — In past years, members of the community had been able to gather on the lawn outside the Cabell County Courthouse for a National Day of Prayer celebration.
The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced change upon the lives of many. For that reason, Cabell County National Day of Prayer coordinator T-Anne See said it was even more important to ensure the service was still held, even if it looked different than it previously had.
That’s why the service was moved from the courthouse lawn to the parking lot at Christ Temple Church in Huntington and took the form of a drive-in service instead of a more intimate gathering.
“I put a request in at the Cabell County Courthouse every year, and they did approve it for this year, but I felt better to move it to a different venue just for this year so we can (observe) space apart and people can feel comfortable coming and not just collecting on the courthouse lawn, which would be closer than most people might be comfortable with,” See said.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance held on the first Thursday of May, designated by the U.S. Congress, when people are asked “to turn to God in prayer and meditation.” The president is required by law to sign a proclamation each year, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day.
The service began with a concert featuring several local singers including Flatwoods, Kentucky, native and Dove Award winner John Darin Rowsey. He performed two songs in the concert, which aimed to create an atmosphere of worship. Attendees were able to participate by honking car horns instead of clapping after each number.
“Even though we still have to think about social distancing and all the criteria we have to meet, it’s so good to just be able to congregate with people who are like-minded and want to pay tribute to the power of prayer,” said Rowsey.
“There is something freeing about being able to do this. Even if people are sitting in their cars, it’s a blessing.”
He added that uncertain times often lead people to “turn their hearts back to prayer” and that he personally had been led to participate in prayer more during the ongoing pandemic.
That line of thought is exactly why See saw fit to hold the annual service, no matter what it might have looked like.
“It just seemed like a good idea to keep moving forward. Even doing it in this way with people spaced out in their cars, it gives people the chance to come out and enjoy the worship music on a beautiful, sunny day,” See said.
“This is going to uplift people’s spirits, and we really need that right now. It was an opportunity I was not going to watch pass by.”