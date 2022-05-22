Vocalist Angela Linthicum performs “Better Days” during the Day of Hope event conducted by the Neighboring Initiative Charitable Trust on Saturday outside the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center in Huntington.
Coach Ty Holmes, left, presents the Steven L. Ferguson Memorial Award to Mahki Jackson for award recipient Councilman DuRon Jackson, Mahki’s father, during the Day of Hope event on Saturday outside the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A citywide Day of Hope brought the community together Saturday afternoon to celebrate recovery and to remember those killed in unsolved homicides.
Community members filled the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center parking garage in Huntington for the annual event.
The Neighboring Initiative Charitable Trust, a faith-based community organization, started the event 17 years ago to remember four teenagers killed after prom night in Huntington.
Donte Ward, 19, of Huntington; Eddrick Clark, 18, of South Point, Ohio; Michael Dillon, 17, of Huntington; and Megan Poston, 16, of Barboursville, were shot and killed at 4:30 a.m. May 22, 2005, near 1410 Charleston Ave. in Huntington.
As 17 years have passed with no answers, the community still hopes that one day someone will confess what happened that morning.
“On May 22, 2005, an act of darkness was perpetrated on four prom-going teenagers,” Reverend Andrew Counts, founder of Day of Hope, said about the year his family moved near Charleston Avenue. “I was worried about raising my family, doing work, doing my chores of everyday life and going to church. … I lived in peace, but that peace was shattered on prom night.”
Day of Hope has become a celebration of hope for both the present and the future, and features speakers who have overcome drug use. The theme this year was “A New Day is Dawning.”
Lizzie Duncan, of Transformation Community Church of Huntington, spoke about her experience of recovery and her love for the city’s work to combat addiction.
“I am so grateful for the people in my life and in this community. I love Huntington. I have never seen the kind of support for addicts in recovery anywhere else,” Duncan said.
The Neighboring Initiative Charitable Trust also recognized the year’s recipient of the Steven L. Ferguson Award as DuRon Jackson, Huntington city councilman, director of the YMCA Phil Cline Building and a member of God’s House of Prayer.
The Steven L. Ferguson Award is designed to honor successful leading men in the African American community.
