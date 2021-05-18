HUNTINGTON — Though the game was played Monday in North Carolina, the Veterans Memorial Soccer Complex in Huntington was bursting Tuesday night.
Hanging out the windows of a charter bus as they drove down 5th Avenue, the national champion Marshall University men’s soccer team was welcomed home by a packed stadium Tuesday evening. Walking their trophy onto the pitch to “Thunderstruck,” the crowd roared for the young men who brought a national title to Huntington.
“We can take this on the rest of our lives,” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams told the team during the celebration ceremony. “They have shown us what ‘We Are … Marshall’ is all about.”
Williams presented the team with a proclamation declaring Tuesday “Marshall University Men’s Soccer Day,” which was read by Pedro Dolabella, whose nickname is “The Mayor.”
As if becoming the first unseeded team to win the national championship wasn’t hard enough, the largely international team also endured the global pandemic. Head coach Chris Grassie said they had team members stuck in Brazil and Europe, and they were unsure the season would be able to be played at all. But Grassie said he knew if they could do it right, they would win because others would not do it right.
“The COVID difficulties fueled us to show everything we had,” Dolabella said. “I hope we lived up to your expectations.”
The crowd roared.
Jamil Roberts, who scored the game-winning goal, said he was lost in 2016 when he was let go by his club in England. He was searching and somehow found himself in Huntington.
“You made us more at home than we could have ever imagined,” Roberts told the crowd.
Roberts said he thought the day he was drafted into the MLS was the best day of his life, but he was wrong. He said Monday was the best day.
Grassie similarly looked back on his decisions that landed him in Huntington. He said he had some doubts about leaving the University of Charleston, but working with this team erased all his doubts.
“We were on a freight going downhill and then we loaded up all the fans and we crashed into Cary, North Carolina,” Grassie said. “No one can touch us.”
Marshall alumna Victoria Wilburn said she never had any doubt the team would win. Even after winning, she said Grassie remained calm and appreciative, which was the secret to their success the whole time.
“I’m still overwhelmed,” Wilburn said as she waited to get signatures from the team. “To see all the fans and how they represented. I am the first to graduate college from Marshall. My daughter went to North Carolina, but it’s been all green for me. I can’t imagine the joy in their hearts.”
Marshall can boast of its title until next season, which reverts back to a fall schedule for 2021-22. The Herd will reconvene in July to begin training for the 2021 season, where they will look to defend their status as the best in the nation.