HUNTINGTON — Community members played a role in the development of next year’s Cabell County Schools Strategic Plan on Monday evening during the regional Local School Improvement Council meeting at Huntington High School.
The plan serves as a compass for improving educational outcomes in four categories -– achievement and growth, organizational excellence, communication and engagement, and governance and trust.
Teachers, parents and students alike gave their input on three broad questions regarding the main goals of the plan, which was then presented to the Board of Education.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said the district’s leaders hope to gain a better understanding of what the county is doing well in addition to areas that need improvement.
“This is where we engage our stakeholders and local school improvement councils to learn about what we can do as a school district to continue to provide greater opportunities for our students to excel and graduate being college and career ready,” Saxe said. “As we get that feedback, that’s going to help drive our districts to strategic plan for the future.”
The county has recently sought feedback through various other platforms, including dialogue meetings for the development of the recently unveiled Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan and an online stakeholders survey.
“We are only as good as the inputs that come into our organization, and it’s about the feedback that we’re getting from our stakeholders, whether it is our students, our employees, parents, community members, local businesses,” Saxe said. “It is so important to engage them in the process of reflection.”
Isaac Sutherland, student body president at Huntington High, said he appreciates the effort senior leadership makes to facilitate open dialogue with youth in the schools.
“Meetings like this are quintessential to what’s going to make a school great,” Sutherland said. “You want to have the perspective of the teachers, the family, the students, and that’s really important.”
Sutherland said he hopes to see individual schools build more of a “community aspect” moving into the future, and so far, he said meetings like these are helping to build that type of environment.
“We live in a great state, a great county and I’m proud to be a Highlander, but I want to be able to showcase the good things that we do in our school, but also be able to work on the bad things,” he said. “I think community dialogue like this has been really helpful for that.”
The current strategic plan for 2019-2020 can be found online at www.cabellschools.com.
A second meeting will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Cabell Midland High School for those who were unable to attend, and all community members are invited to participate regardless of their residence.