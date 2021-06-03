BARBOURSVILLE — State politicians and local residents came together Wednesday evening to celebrate the departure of two West Virginians from the state.
A ceremony was conducted in honor of residents Chuck Minsker and Jeanette Rowsey for their lifetimes of service to West Virginia and its residents. The ceremony took place at Barboursville Park at 6 p.m.
Minsker and Rowsey are both accomplished residents who have contributed much to Barboursville and West Virginia.
Among Minsker’s achievements are the production of the children’s news program KidsMag, acting as a producer on WOWK-TV’s quiz show High-Q, the founding of the First Stage Theatre Company, the production of more than 70 plays and musicals, two annual $1,000 scholarships, and more. Minsker has also worked with The Herald-Dispatch in the past, covering local theater and writing a column about video games, producing more than 600 columns over the span of 14 years.
Rowsey spent eight years as the technical assistant coordinator for the West Virginia System of Care, started her own consulting firm in 2009, and is the author of “The Lost Village of Barboursville, the Unsung and Vanishing History of the Best Little Village in West Virginia (1813-2013).” In addition, she produced the video documentary “This Is The Voice of Memphis Tennessee Garrison” and organized several aid drives both locally and abroad. Rowsey also ran for the West Virginia House of Delegates’ 17th District in 2018 and 2020.
Minsker and Rowsey have retired from their careers, Minsker as a public affairs officer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Rowsey from her position as lead of Jeanette Rowsey Consulting. They are moving to Texas to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Barbecue sandwiches, cookies and other treats were available for everyone present to eat, and local musicians performed live on the park amphitheater stage. Political speakers included Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum and West Virginia House of Delegates members Barbara Evans Fleischauer, Sean Hornbuckle and Chad Lovejoy.
During his words to the couple, Tatum declared that June 2, 2021, would be formally recognized as Jeanette Day in the village.
“It is tough when you lose part of the foundation of your community,” said Tatum. “Chuck and Jeanette are the epitome of foundation members of our community, and we are so sad to see you guys go, but we are happy for you for your next adventure.”
On behalf of the House of Delegates, Lovejoy presented a legislative citation from the state of West Virginia to the couple, recognizing them and their accomplishments.
Following the words of Lovejoy, Fleischauer spoke of the couple before presenting them both the Distinguished Mountaineer Award on behalf of Gov. Jim Justice.
The Distinguished Mountaineer Award is awarded to just one or two West Virginians every year.
Following Fleischauer were words from Leigh Ann Wilson, a friend of the couple who led the effort to organize the event. Other contributors called her “the head of this little village.”
Both Minsker and Rowsey were grateful for the love and support they had been shown.
“We’re just kind of stunned,” said Minsker. “It’s so amazing that so many good friends came out to wish us well. We’ve been here all our lives, and it’s just been an amazing place to live. It’s just been a wonderful experience.”
“I really think that this group gathered here exemplifies principle,” said Rowsey. “I hope that everyone here is kind to one another and leaves any place they go to better than they found it, no matter the circumstance.”