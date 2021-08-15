ASHLAND — Community Hospice has scheduled a new two-day volunteer orientation training for 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 25-26, at the Community Hospice office, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland.
Although volunteers are needed for a variety of duties, there is a particular need for those interested in providing short in-home caregiver breaks, emotional support and companionship visitation, nursing home visits, chaplains providing spiritual support, military vet-to-vet visits, and at the Care Center as a greeter/receptionist or working with the hospitality cart. Volunteers determine when and how often they are available to assist — a few hours a week or just occasionally. All volunteers must complete the required training to be certified. Space is limited to allow for social distancing. Masks are required.
Community Hospice has more than 200 active volunteers in their nine-county service area — Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Lawrence, Elliott, Martin and Johnson counties in Kentucky, along with Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio.
To reserve a space, call Andrea Arnett, director of volunteer services, at 606-329-1890 or 800-926-6184.
