ASHALND — Community Hospice has scheduled a new volunteer orientation training from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, May 17-18, at the Community Hospice office at 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland.
Although volunteers are needed for a variety of duties, there is a particular need for those interested in serving evenings and weekends as a greeter/receptionist at the Care Center. Hospice also seeks those who can provide short in-home caregiver breaks, emotional support and companionship visitation, nursing home visits, chaplains providing spiritual support, military vet-to-vet visits, and staffing of the hospitality cart at the Care Center. Volunteers determine when and how often they are available to assist — a few hours a week or just occasionally. All volunteers must complete the required training to be certified. CDC guidelines require COVID-19 vaccinations for all health care volunteers. Space is limited to allow for social distancing.
Community Hospice currently has nearly 200 active volunteers in its nine-county service area: Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Lawrence, Elliott, Martin and Johnson counties in Kentucky and Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio.
Anyone interested in becoming a Hospice volunteer or to reserve a space may contact Andrea Arnett, director of volunteer services, at 606-329-1890 or 1-800-926-6184.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.