Community Hospice to honor veterans with ceremony
ASHLAND — Community Hospice will honor all area veterans with a ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11. The ceremony is open to the public and will be at the Community Hospice Care Center, 2330 Pollard Road, Ashland.
The ceremony is planned as an outside event, but in case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held inside. A reception inside the Care Center will immediately follow the ceremony.
The Veterans Day observance will feature Dan Godwin, a chaplain with King’s Daughters Medical Center who also served as a chaplain in the military, with participation by the Greenup County High School JROTC.
All veterans are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact Community Hospice at 606-329-1890 or 800-926-6184.