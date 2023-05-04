HUNTINGTON — The 13th Annual Collegium Experience will be presented by the Cabell Midland High School Collegium musicum at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, in the school auditorium. The event is free, and the public is welcome. The program is a review of the year with solos and more modern selections added.
Music that will be performed Friday includes traditional Renaissance music with composers William Byrd, Gasparini, Pitoni and Thomas Morley represented.
Additionally, there will be music performed by individuals and small groups. The performance will conclude with the singing of the “Old Irish Blessing” with Collegium musicum alumni asked to join the group on stage.
The program is directed by choral teacher and founder of the ensemble Ed Harkless.
