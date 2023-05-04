The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20221211_hd_musicum
Members of the Cabell Midland High School Collegium Musicum sing during the 29th annual Christmas Madrigal Dinner in 2022 in Ona.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The 13th Annual Collegium Experience will be presented by the Cabell Midland High School Collegium musicum at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, in the school auditorium. The event is free, and the public is welcome. The program is a review of the year with solos and more modern selections added.

Music that will be performed Friday includes traditional Renaissance music with composers William Byrd, Gasparini, Pitoni and Thomas Morley represented.

