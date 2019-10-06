HUNTINGTON — Explorer Academy fourth-grade students will begin clearing a path for the school nature trail Monday, Oct. 7, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
The students will work in collaboration with Friends of Kanawha Trace and their Adventure Learning instructor Travis Shepherd. Students will share the importance of the Leave No Trace principles, their designs for an outdoor learning space, and how to use tools safely to make a beautiful outdoor space.
For more information or to register to volunteer, contact the school at 304-528-5126.