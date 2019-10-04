KENOVA — As 101 veterans from West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky travel to Washington, D.C., on Saturday with Honor Flight Huntington to visit the memorials that stand in their honor, people around the Tri-State are being asked to gather to surprise them on their return home.
“A Heroes’ Welcome” will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Huntington Tri-State Airport. The community is invited to welcome veterans home after a day spent touring D.C. Organizers expect community and civic groups, an alumni band, family and friends will be onsite to cheer on the hometown heroes.
An Honor Flight trip is provided at no cost to veterans, and the Huntington community has supported the mission by donating funds, supplies and volunteer time as thanks for all these men and women sacrificed for the country.