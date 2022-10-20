The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network and Marshall Health will host a free Community Job and Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the A.D. Lewis Community Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave., Huntington.

Human Resources representatives and hiring managers from Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, HIMG and Marshall Health will be available to accept resumes and discuss open positions in both clinical and nonclinical areas. More than 20 health, education and community organizations will provide information. Free blood pressure screenings, as well as adult flu vaccines and COVID-19 boosters, will be available while supplies last.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.