HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network and Marshall Health will host a free Community Job and Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the A.D. Lewis Community Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave., Huntington.
Human Resources representatives and hiring managers from Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, HIMG and Marshall Health will be available to accept resumes and discuss open positions in both clinical and nonclinical areas. More than 20 health, education and community organizations will provide information. Free blood pressure screenings, as well as adult flu vaccines and COVID-19 boosters, will be available while supplies last.
Free hot dogs and chips will be provided, and attendees can register to win Marshall football tickets.
