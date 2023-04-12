ASHLAND — Two truckloads of food collected at Holy Family Church in Ashland to help Community Kitchen is just one of the things the organization needs to feed more than 41,000 meals each year.
The church, with the assistance of Ashland Council 1487 of the Knights of Columbus, dropped off two truckloads of food collected at the church during Lent.
“We feed three meals a day,” said Dr. Desmond Barrett, executive director of the Ashland Community Kitchen at 25th Street and Carter Avenue. “Our main focus is on food insecurity for anyone who is hungry.”
Community Kitchen, which has been in operation for 40 years, has a $325,000 budget, said Barrett, of Summit Church of the Nazarene. While its main support comes from United Way, Community Kitchen relies on small donors throughout the year.
“We have a core of homeless members,” Barrett said. “We also see a number of transients and those who are between jobs. The summertime is a real struggle. On an average day, we will feed 100 to 125 people. Lunch is our largest meal of the day.”
Every year during the Easter season the Knights of Columbus Council 1487 honoring their organization’s guiding principle of charity sponsors a food drive for the Community Kitchen, said John Tierney, a church volunteer and council member.
“After a three-year absence because of COVID and with the magnanimous help from the members of Holy Family parish, this year turned into a banner year for collecting food for the needy,” Tierney said. “This has truly been a love they neighbor as yourself year.”
With the help of United Way, Community Kitchen relies on fundraising efforts, small donors, local churches and grants.
“I was very pleased with the response of the folks in the parish and the assistance of the Knights of Columbus,” said Fr. Andy Garner, pastor at Holy Family. “It is important for the parish to work to help meet the needs of the community. It was a great project.”
“As Jesus says, the poor will always be among you,” Garner said. “It was nice to be able to support a community agent.”
Community Kitchen is among several nonprofit agencies at the Neighborhood at 2516 Carter Ave.
“It’s a one-stop shop for people who need help,” Barrett said.
Other agencies at the Neighborhood include River Cities Harvest, which distributes 25 to 30 local food banks, Cares, which helps with housing and electricity, the Dressing Room, which distributes clothes, and Pathways, a local mental health agency.
The food collected from Holy Family will be used to restock the food kitchen at Community Kitchen. Anyone wishing to help Community Kitchen can send donations to P.O. Box 1743, Ashland, Ky., 41105 or call at 606-325-8144.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.