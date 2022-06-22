The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Huntington was one of 26 U.S. cities to receive an Asphalt Arts Initiative grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies last year. The funds will be used on asphalt art projects, like the one seen here in another city.

 Courtesy of the City of Huntington

HUNTINGTON — An artist has been selected for three asphalt art projects to be installed in Huntington neighborhoods.

Denver-based artist Chelsea Hart will coordinate asphalt art projects in the West End, Fairfield and Highlawn, a City of Huntington news release said. Next week, she will get input from residents for the designs in community meetings.

Hart will paint murals on three intersections in August. They are located at 14th Street West at The Wild Ramp; 10th Avenue and 17th Street where the Memphis Tennessee Garrison historic home is located; and Collis Avenue and 26th Street at the new Highlawn Elementary School.

The sites were announced previously after the Foundation for the Tri-State Community was selected for a $25,000 grant from the Bloomberg Foundation. Last year, Huntington was one of 26 U.S. cities to be selected for the grant.

The neighborhoods were chosen because they were highlighted in the Huntington Innovation Project Plan. 

The executive leadership of nonprofit organizations in the three neighborhoods, Fairfield Community Development Corp., RenewAll Inc. and the Highlawn Community Alliance Inc., is driving the projects.

Hart was selected through an application process that was previously announced. She earned a bachelor’s degree in visual studies from Western Kentucky University in 2013. Several of her public art projects are in Colorado, Indiana, Ohio and California. Learn more about her at www.artbychelseahart.com.

“Her goal is to understand what is important to the residents and what they value about their neighborhood,” the news release said. “Using this input she gains from the community meetings, Hart will submit two different designs for each intersection. Residents then will vote for their favorite design in July.”

The meetings will be held at:

  • 2 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Highlawn Elementary School, 2613 Collis Ave.
  • 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, West Huntington Public Library, 901 14th St. W.
  • 6 p.m. Thursday, June 30, Marie Redd Senior Center, 1750 9th Ave.

A survey opened in April to gather feedback from residents about the project.

