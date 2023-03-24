IRONTON — Colorful paint dried on the Ironton floodwall Thursday as the community gathered to admire and even paint their own handprints onto a new community mural.
Third and Center, an art-based nonprofit, hosted the “Art for All” event Thursday in celebration of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, where a mural created from local artist Chelsea Potter was revealed and visitors could leaved their painted handprints to be turned into flowers.
Potter said the event was a great chance for the students and others who left a handprint to leave their mark on their own community.
“It’s like they’re leaving their mark forever,” Potter said. “So any time they come back here, years from now, they’ll think, ‘Oh, I helped create that,’ and hopefully remember this day today because it’s just amazing.”
The mural appeared to be a nearly completed puzzle, with a shining sun, rainbow and children playing.
Amanda Cleary, executive director for Third and Center, said Thursday was a celebration of art and how anyone can create some form of art.
The event welcomed students from Open Door School, Chesapeake and Gallipolis school districts and other community members to not only put their prints on the mural but also to draw with chalk, play with bubbles and enjoy an outdoor lunch on a sunny day.
Cleary described the “Art for All” event as a day of inclusion, and she encouraged other businesses and community members to include those with developmental disabilities in future events.
“It’s to help everyone understand how important taking care of our DD (developmentally disabled) community is. Giving them spaces and outlets to create in the community, to be in the community and events geared around accessibility are important,” she said. “It’s just to help raise awareness that we as a community need to take all those things into consideration when we’re doing any type of community events and just know they are a part of our community.”
Students from Open Door School said they liked putting their handprints on the mural, and some students said they want to have more community events like “Art for All.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
