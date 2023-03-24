The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — Colorful paint dried on the Ironton floodwall Thursday as the community gathered to admire and even paint their own handprints onto a new community mural.

Third and Center, an art-based nonprofit, hosted the “Art for All” event Thursday in celebration of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, where a mural created from local artist Chelsea Potter was revealed and visitors could leaved their painted handprints to be turned into flowers.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

