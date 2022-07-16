HUNTINGTON — Abortion-rights activists and community members rallied at Ritter Park on Saturday to voice their opinions regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to abortion.
Women’s March West Virginia hosted the Not One Step Back! Huntington’s Abortion and Reproductive Rights Rally discussing the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, with speakers emphasizing they believe abortion is health care and people need to keep rallying and protesting to make sure their voices are heard by representatives.
“Don’t just make noise today. Make noise every day until our rights are given back to us,” said West Virginia Women’s March president Alicia Lewis.
Lewis said she hoped people left the rally knowing to support the women, nonbinary individuals and others with uteruses who may need access to safe abortion health care, as she believes this is only the beginning.
“I hope people realize the implication of what has happened, and I hope that people realize that the fight has just begun,” she said.
Roughly a dozen speakers discussed the implications of overturning Roe v. Wade not just for women, but also the nonbinary and transgender community, sexual assault victims and even those of Jewish faith.
Rabbi R.D. Judd, of the B’nai Sholom Congregation in Huntington, said the Supreme Court ruling took rights from people of Jewish faith, as religious texts such as the Torah state that abortion is sometimes necessary.
Teresa Samuels, an attorney who works with domestic violence victims, said she is a believer of the U.S. Constitution but the Supreme Court failed to interpret the Constitution correctly.
Samuels said those fighting for abortion rights have a long fight ahead of them, but change can come with unity and strategic action.
“Change begins in protest,” she said. “It’s better to plan, to unite in sorrow and strategize our victory. We will not become characters of dystopian novels or shows or movies.”
Katie Quiñonez-Alonso, executive director of the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, recounted to those at the rally how she and other Women’s Health Center staff had to call roughly 60 people to cancel appointments for abortion due to a West Virginia law from the 1800s becoming enforceable again after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit June 29, along with Cooley Law Firm and Mountain State Justice, on behalf of the Women’s Health Center, seeking an injunction to prevent the enforcement of the law.
Quiñonez-Alonso urged attendees to vote for candidates in support of their rights, but she said it is also important to support those actively trying to provide safe abortion access.
“Voting is not enough. What you also need to do is donate to abortion funds. You need to donate to independent abortion clinics because we are the ones that are holding the line in,” she said.
People at the rally marched around Ritter Park chanting pro-abortion statements and had the opportunity to learn about reproductive health options and register to vote.
A similar Women’s Rights March rally was held earlier this month in Charleston. Another rally is planned July 23 in Clarksburg, West Virginia.