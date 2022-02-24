HUNTINGTON — Harmony House, in its 14th year of its mission to support the homeless, is hosting the annual Hometown Breakfast on Thursday. The event is virtual again this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
It is the largest fundraiser hosted by Harmony House and allows the staff and community to showcase the year’s success. All proceeds from the breakfast go to basic needs and housing for the homeless and formerly homeless of Cabell and Wayne counties.
“Recognizing that the pandemic has changed our in-person marketing strategies and ability to connect in person, this year’s sponsors have responded generously to our invitation to support,” said Missy Morrison, director of development and community engagement.
While the event is created to celebrate the accomplishments at Harmony House, Morrison said the job is difficult.
“I’m grateful for the last several months, but I can tell you that our work is heartbreaking at times to see the circumstances that people live in,” Morrison said. “There’s that constant cycle of seeing the need and having your heart broken for it, and then seeing that need be filled through the community efforts that it just warms your heart. There’s nowhere else like the people in this community to provide.”
Jan Rader, former Huntington fire chief and current director of the Mayor’s Council on Public Health and Drug Control Policy, is scheduled to speak at the event.
“The Event Planning Committee thought about who would be a good fit — and not just someone who would be a good speaker, but someone who’s connected with us and is personally invested and professionally invested,” Morrison said. “Jan is an amazing individual. And I think everyone who knows her respects and admires all that she does for the community.”
Morrison said Rader provides carbon monoxide detectors for clients who live in their cars.
Two people, along with a community and a business partner, will be recognized during the event for their contributions to Harmony House.
Dr. Sydnee McElroy, Marshall Health family doctor at Cabell Huntington Hospital, will receive the Heart for the Homeless award for her medical care.
When McElroy isn’t working, she volunteers at Harmony House on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
After watching Amanda Coleman, Harmony House executive director, talk about her work there, McElroy reached out and offered to provide medical care. She began volunteering in October 2019.
Although there are no appointments, she said the staff will organize clients to be signed in properly when she comes in the mornings. For simplicity, services are done through paper charting and include acute care, wound care, prescriptions, blood pressure checks and more.
“What she does here is such a blessing because, you know, a lot of our people lack transportation. There are so many barriers of care if you’re experiencing homelessness. So, she comes, and she sets up right where they are,” Morrison said.
McElroy said when Harmony House informed her about the award, she cried. The Harmony House staff lined up outside her clinic with yellow roses and handed them to her one by one. The staff also gave McElroy a German chocolate cake, her favorite flavor.
“It’s a huge honor, and I appreciate it. I love everybody here, and I appreciate that they would do that. For me, it wasn’t necessary because I have felt — since the moment I stepped through these doors — that I get back every bit as much as I give from our staff and our clients,” McElroy said. “It’s just an honor to be able to take care of people and serve people here. The staff that I work with at Harmony House are just the kindest, most open, amazing people I’ve ever met. They’re just tireless in their efforts to help people experiencing homelessness.”
Another award will be given to Nancy Dishman, who has been named Volunteer of the Year. Morrison said Dishman partners with local grocery stores and visits at 6 a.m. to gather stock that the store is pulling.
“Nancy was actually hospitalized back in the fall because of illness, and she dispatched her husband to deliver us items. That says volumes about her commitment to making sure we have what we need,” Morrison said.
The Community Partner of the Year Award will be given to Central Christian Church for its food donations and providing to the pantry, while Starbucks of Barboursville has been named the Business Partner of the Year.
“Starbucks in Barboursville nominated us in the late summer for a Starbucks Foundation grant … It was a neighborhood grant … in appreciation for our staff and services and the fact that our doors have remained open in spite of the pandemic,” Morrison said.
The Starbucks location provided pastries, breakfast sandwiches, coffee and hot chocolate for clients at Harmony House. The staff also gathered donations for the clients’ emotional support animals and has allowed the organization to have a small pantry to serve pets.
The winners will receive plaques with the Harmony House logo and their name or organization.
Harmony House’s records from the past six months showed clients who struggled during December, as well as those who are dealing with mental illness or addiction, have experienced trauma and abuse, and have suffered the loss of a job or relationship.
Between July 1 and Dec. 31, Harmony House provided 20,766 services. Within the shelter alone, the staff provided drop-in services for 594 clients to do 312 loads of laundry and take 757 showers.
In December, the Coordinated Entry staff served 493 clients. Of those clients, there were — sometimes overlapping — reports of 286 mental health concerns, 279 alcohol and/or drug use disorders, 183 with a history of domestic violence, 303 with no income, 279 with no food stamps and 101 with no health insurance.
The Street Outreach teams, which go to encampments and abandoned buildings to offer services, served 215 clients in December. Of the 215 adult clients, 139 were male and 76 were female, and 34 clients were over 55 years old.
Of those clients, there were — sometimes overlapping — reports of 108 mental health concerns, 104 reported alcohol and/or drug use disorders, 68 with a history of domestic violence, 122 with no income and 107 with no food stamps.
“I’m blown away by those numbers, and I’m here every night,” Morrison said. “I’m grateful to be here. I’m grateful for the community’s support. I’m grateful for the services that we provide. Without people like Dr. McElroy or Nancy Dishman, or Central Christian Church or Barboursville Starbucks, and the community, we can’t do what we do.”
To watch the event, visit https://bit.ly/3Ign5Zj.