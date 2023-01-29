HUNTINGTON — Community members rallied together Saturday to speak their minds over recommended bills being debated in the West Virginia Legislature that, if passed, would negatively impact the LGBTQ community.
Those who identify as part of the LGBTQ community, allies, local representatives and children took part in a Unity Walk on Saturday, walking around Ritter Park and speaking about how they must work together to make their voices heard so state Legislatures do not pass bills that do not protect LGBTQ people.
Daimen Epling, 12, said some of the arguments made in support of the anti-LGBTQ legislation include references to protecting children, but Epling would not be protected by the proposed bills.
“I’m a kid and I’m gay, I’m trans. What about me? You say protect the children, what about me?” Epling said.
In addition to making their voices heard locally, Huntington Pride President and Huntington City Councilwoman Ally Layman said the Unity Walk was also to make local residents aware of resources to stay informed about what is happening in the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates.
Layman encouraged those who want to learn more about legislation being discussed to follow Fairness West Virginia and ACLU, the American Civil Liberties Union, for West Virginia on social media. Layman said ACLU has posted update on its website and social media about all bills being introduced, not just ones that would affect LGBTQ individuals.
Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, attended Saturday’s walk and said West Virginia leaders should be more concerned with how many youth are in foster care, the state’s high infant mortality rate and addressing the state’s drug epidemic instead of trying to tell people how to live.
“This is the government trying to tell people how to live, trying to tell people whether they have a right to exist,” he said. “This is the antithesis of what small-government conservatives are supposed to be about.”
Layman said she hopes other Pride chapters will follow Huntington’s lead to speak out against legislation and remind their local communities that they are still loved.
“We’re hoping that this domino effects into our other 13 Pride organizations that are throughout the state of West Virginia,” she said. “And hopefully, they will continue to show people that they all have a space, a voice and they know people love them.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
