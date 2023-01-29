The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Community members rallied together Saturday to speak their minds over recommended bills being debated in the West Virginia Legislature that, if passed, would negatively impact the LGBTQ community.

Those who identify as part of the LGBTQ community, allies, local representatives and children took part in a Unity Walk on Saturday, walking around Ritter Park and speaking about how they must work together to make their voices heard so state Legislatures do not pass bills that do not protect LGBTQ people.

