CHARLESTON – Legal Aid of WV now has four Community Navigators who can assist low-income West Virginians, particularly those who lost jobs due to COVID-19, with completing forms, reviewing applications and processing requests, according to a news release. Community Navigators will work with clients through Aug. 20 and can help with:
- Public benefits
- Unemployment
- Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program
- Taxes (including child tax credit)
- Other programs available to low-income West Virginians
These community navigators will be based in four of Legal Aid of WV’s statewide offices.
The Huntington office navigator, Brian Fletcher, can be reached at bfletcher@lawv.net or 304-989-5023. He will serve the counties of Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Putnam, Wayne and Webster.
Legal Aid of West Virginia is a nonprofit law firm that provides free civil legal services, long-term and elder care advocacy, and behavioral health advocacy. For more information, visit legalaidwv.org.