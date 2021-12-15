BARBOURSVILLE — The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach will host a 5k run fundraiser and a free community dinner Saturday, Dec. 18.
The 5k fundraiser will start at 9 a.m. at the Barboursville Park, and the community dinner will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave., Barboursville. The menu will be pizza, breadsticks, salad, cookies and drinks. All are welcome. For more information, call 304-736-4583.
The fundraiser event is sponsored by Healthy Tristate, Keaton’s Collision Center, HIMG, Barboursville Rotary, Secure Construction, Encompass Health, Suzi Jones and Karen Parsons.
The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach is a partnership of churches, organizations and volunteers serving free meals on the last Saturday of each month. Contact the organization by emailing greaterbarboursvilleoutreach@gmail.com or join the Facebook group for more information.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.