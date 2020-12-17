HUNTINGTON — United Way of the River Cities installed its first pantry box Thursday morning to continue helping the people of Huntington during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re working to still take care of the community during this pandemic,” said UWRC director of marketing and communications Michael Ash. “We are excited to be able to launch this when some other food pantries may be struggling because of the high demand. We’re happy we are able to help during all of this.”
The United Together Community GiveBox is located at 820 Madison Ave. The pantry box has space for food as well as coats and clothes, school supplies and other everyday items people may need.
Ash said the pantry box can be used for people who are struggling, even if they just need a little help to make it to their next paycheck.
“It is a give-what-you-can and take-what-you-need pantry box,” he said, “anything the people in the area may need to get through the week, or the day, or maybe until they get their next paycheck.”
Carol Bailey, executive director of UWRC, said many of the United Way staff members understand there has been an increase of people who need assistance because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that even though this is a small pantry box, it is still a way to help the community.
“We just know that there’s a lot more need out there with everything that’s going on with the pandemic, and we thought that this could be a way to provide some very direct kind of help to folks,” Bailey said. “Now, this is obviously smaller scale, but it is a way to help our own community.”
The box is sponsored by Nelson Mullins, and the first-quarter stocking sponsor is Bloss & Dillard. The pantry box will be restocked once a week by Bloss & Dillard staff.
In the past, there have been times when pantry boxes have been vandalized, and Ash said since this box is on the UWRC office property, they are able to monitor to make sure no one defaces the structure.
Bailey said that problem is not as common as people may think.
“Whenever you have any kind of community box or service, there is always that concern about vandalism or what if people just come and clear it out and take advantage of it, but the reality is that that rarely happens,” she said. “We are hoping that folks will respect that this is there for everyone in the community and not do anything to destroy it because this is meant to be a resource for people in need.”
Ash also said this pantry box is a pilot project. United Way staff members hope to build a box in each of the five counties they work in: Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne in West Virginia and Lawrence County in Ohio.
Bailey said there are plans to put up a second GiveBox in the spring.